Officials at Jarrell ISD have announced that the school will be open on Monday following a closure due to COVID-19.
"Campus leadership and district administrators met ... to evaluate our staffing situation. We are happy to share our doors will safely reopen on Monday! It will be business as usual. We are excited to see those smiling faces," school district officials said in a news release.
"Please social distance, practice good hygiene, and we recommend wearing masks. On our part, we have thoroughly cleaned and sanitized our campuses. However, due to the current conditions across our county, we’ve also made the tough decision to keep visitors off campus for the time being," the news release said. "Once the conditions improve in our county, we will reopen for campus visitors."