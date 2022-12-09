Calm canines will provide comfort Saturday at the Temple Public Library.
The event — the first of its kind at the institution — will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
“Relieve stress with some cuddles and calm energy from Go Team Therapy Dogs,” the city said.
Natalie McAdams, library director, said it is the first time therapy dogs will visit the library. The visit is a one-time event, she said.
“We bring elite therapy dogs to provide comfort in a crisis, a hospital, an airport, a nursing home — anywhere people could use love from a four-legged friend,” the non-profit organization said on its website.
The organization provides hundreds of volunteer therapy dog teams nationwide and overseas. The therapy dogs undergo training and must pass an American Kennel Club-approved Good Canine Citizenship test.
The nonprofit was launched during the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colo., which destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 32,000 to be evacuated in June 2012. The therapy dogs brought comfort to evacuees in hotels and centers, the group said.