A procession of flashing red and blue lights stretched around a lone hearse on Interstate 35 Tuesday as officers paid tribute to fallen Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden.
The deputy’s body was transported from Centex Mortuary Services in Temple to the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton Tuesday afternoon with a large escort featuring dozens of police vehicles.
Rhoden, 31, died in the line of duty Sunday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer when he was attempting to lay spike strips during a pursuit on northbound Interstate 35.
Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said he estimated that there were at least 150 first responder vehicles in the procession.
“When you have something such as this, it is an understanding that you are going to have that level of support from all of your surrounding agencies,” Reinhard said. “It is something that we have come to understand as tradition.”
Reinhard said law enforcement officers and first responders from across the nation came out to show their support. These included officers from Temple, Belton, Troy, Harker Heights and Killeen, as well as the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.
Along the route from Temple to Belton, residents and other officers stopped on the side of the road to watch the procession and to pay their respects.
“There were numerous people parked along all sides of the road,” Reinhard said. “There was not a piece of the route that we did not have an outpouring of support from the people in the community.”
A public visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dossman Funeral Home at 2525 N. Main St. in Belton.
A Sheriff’s Department release said people who plan to attend the visitation can expect a long wait as the funeral home will be implementing social distancing guidelines.
While the funeral is closed to the public, it will be livestreamed by the United States Honor Flag Honor Network. The funeral is to start at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dossman Funeral Home.
After the private service, Rhoden’s body will be transported from the funeral home to the Lampasas City Cemetery, where he will receive full police honors.