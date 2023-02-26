Morgan’s Point Resort resident Guy Fowler, along with many other people across the country, had their eyes on the sky earlier this month as a part of a global program.
Fowler and others were on the watch for birds of all shapes and sizes that they aimed to photograph for the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.
The bird count, which was launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, aimed to have people help document the location of birds for scientific research. Since being founded, the bird count has since spread all over the world and has people submit photos online for a map of where all the various species of birds are.
Fowler said he started participating in the bird count last year after being introduced to it by the local Texas Master Naturalist program that he is a part of.
“It’s an awesome program, and really sparked my passion for our birds and conservation efforts,” Fowler said. “Many of our members participate in the event, but anyone can join the fun.”
The bird count takes place for four days each February, in which participants are encouraged to spend time in their favorite places and photograph birds.
Organizers of the count said the photos help researchers studying various bird species better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
Participants, such as Fowler, use apps such as eBird and Merlin Bird ID to help them identify the species that they are photographing.
While Fowler just started participating in the bird count last year, he said he does take photos of various animals all year. He said most of the photos he takes of birds come from his own backyard, with others coming from local parks and Mother Neff State Park.
Many of the birds Fowler said he takes photos of tend to be shy and are prone to being startled.
“Being still, being quiet, being patient are key elements to getting great bird pictures, and it sure helps to have a nice camera and a zoom lens. However, I’ve taken some pretty good shots with my phone,” Fowler said.
In this year’s bird count, Fowler said he was able to document about 27 different species of birds in just a single hour of the four-day event.
To attract these birds, Fowler said using good bird food was a key technique.
“My birds eat better than I do,” Fowler said. “It’s not a cheap hobby, but certainly worthwhile. Good food brings good birds.”
Fowler said he encourages anyone in the community to participate in next year’s bird count, no matter their skill level.
Unlike what some might assume, Fowler said participating in the count can take anywhere from between 15 minutes to several hours. He said it is just dependent on how much time someone wants to spend.
Fowler said some people who participate may find that several hours pass by quickly while they bird watch, with the activity being good for the soul.
“Since 1970 it’s estimated that we’ve lost some 2.9 billion breeding adult birds, most due to habitat loss,” Fowler said. “So folks … get out there and make a difference. It’s so important for each of us to do what we can to help persevere one of our most precious natural gifts … our birds.”
Fowler said more information about the count can be found on the event’s website at www.birdcount.org.