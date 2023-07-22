A new Temple business plan that will be considered by City Council next month would add about 40 positions to the Police Department over six years, expand the public safety training center and provide substantial pay hikes to new Temple Police officers.
While the city initially planned to begin adding new police positions this year, that goal has been pushed back until 2026 and beyond because Temple Police Department currently has about 22 vacant positions, according to Temple City Manager Brynn Myers.
“We want to fill these vacancies with quality personnel before we create new jobs,” Myers said.
The budget funds projects for the next fiscal year and also identifies city needs over the next six years, she said.
While the plan increases the number of police personnel incrementally through 2029, two new patrol districts also will be created in fiscal year 2027 if Council gives a thumbs-up to the proposed budget.
“The business plan increases the number of patrol districts from eight to 10,” Myers said. “Police personnel would work a 10-hour shift with one patrol officer per district, but we will have some overlap during peak hours.
“Right now, the west side of Temple basically is one very large police district,” she said. “Under the new plan, there will always be at least three officers on patrol on the west side at any given time.”
Two of the districts on Temple’s west side — Districts 8 and 9 — will stretch from an area near Texas 317 eastward toward downtown. District 10 will be exclusively in the growing far-west area of the city, mostly west of Texas 317 near Belton Lake.
A couple of districts in the city’s core will be tightened to give officers a smaller district to patrol in higher crime areas.
“If approved, this plan will increase the number of officers on patrol and significantly cut response times,” Myers said. “Currently, Temple Police work 12-hour shifts. They get tired. The 10-hour shifts will help police stay at their best and brightest. Police have to make split-second decisions — this requires them to be at their best all the time. Twelve hours is too long.”
The 10-hour shift approach will give Temple three patrol teams every day.
“Each shift will overlap by two hours, so for several hours a day we have two patrols in every district,” Myers said. “We can also use some of this overlap time for training.”
Temple Police Deputy Chief Allen Teston said the department will need to fill most of its vacancies before the change in police districts can be made.
“We’re going to have to be close to full staff,” he said. “Maybe not 100 percent but at least 95.”
The proposed business plan — in an effort to attract police officers — would make starting pay more lucrative. Right now, Temple’s starting annual pay rate for beginning police officers is just under $64,000, slightly less than the median pay rate for regional cities of comparable size. If the budget is approved, that beginning pay would increase to about $72,000 a year. That would put Temple equal to Round Rock in terms of beginning police pay and ahead of Bryan, Cedar Park, College Station, Georgetown, Killeen, San Marcos and Waco.
“Every other year, the city evaluates pay for civil service employees,” Teston said. “In off years, they look at general government salaries. This is the year to look at police and fire department pay. We want to stay competitive with our peer cities in this market — we are all competing for the same prospects.”
Teston said the department actively recruits future officers at military installations across the state, especially at nearby Fort Cavazos.
“We attend job fairs annually at Fort Cavazos, and we try to get out there regularly for other events,” he said. “We try to attend something there every two or three months. But we don’t just recruit at Fort Cavazos. We also attend job fairs at Fort Bliss in El Paso and at Dyess Air Force Base near Abilene.”
Besides base pay, Temple uses incentive pay — signing bonuses — to attract potential officers.
“The signing bonus for new officers is $5,500 spread out over their probationary period,” Teston said. “The city will pay up to $7,500 for out-of-state officers and up to $15,000 for officers certified in Texas.
“We tell recruits that Temple PD enjoys support from the community and from City Council,” he said. “It’s a thriving community with a lot of opportunities.”
Teston said Temple has what most people are looking for when considering a police job — good schools, employment opportunities and options for spouses, parks, recreational areas and community support.
According to Myers, the proposed budget would bump the pay of starting Temple fire fighters from about $57,000 to about $61,000.
Included in the business plan’s $65 million public safety capital improvement project is an expansion of police facilities at the city’s Public Safety Training Center near Temple’s Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
The police training center will replace a small, aging metal building. The new facility will include classroom space, a simulation shooting house and a 10-lane indoor shooting range.
“The shooting house will provide multiple training scenarios,” Myers said. “The rooms can be configured in many ways to make it different each time.”
The city likely will keep its outdoor shooting range near the landfill and eventually make some upgrades there.
“There are definite benefits to having a long-range outdoor facility, but the indoor range will be used in any weather,” Myers said.
In addition to adding police facilities to the Temple Public Safety Training Center, the proposed plan will finish a fire department training tower that was built in the recent past.
“We will add more training situations for fire department training purposes,” she said. “Right now, we have a simulated kitchen, but we need to provide the department with additional training scenarios.”