Here's lookin' at your fingerprint card, kid

Officer Cody Close, left, holds up a freshly made fingerprint card for Olivea Pfeiffer to see Friday at the Walmart store on West Adams Avenue in Temple during the Temple Police Department's Kiddo Card event.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A new Temple business plan that will be considered by City Council next month would add about 40 positions to the Police Department over six years, expand the public safety training center and provide substantial pay hikes to new Temple Police officers.