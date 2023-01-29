MLK Festival Grounds

An artist repaints the SunGlo mural last summer at the former Farmers Feed & Seed building in downtown Temple. The building has been renovated and will serve as a green room for entertainers and a space to entertain event sponsors.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

A six-band music festival featuring Temple native Eric Paslay and Holly Tucker on April 1 will be the first event held at the new Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds in downtown Temple.