Inflationary concerns and supply chain issues will influence shoppers on Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, retail experts said.
However, holiday spending is expected to surpass last year’s levels — despite economic concerns.
“Because of the inflation, people are prioritizing what they need, so there’s more spending on staple items. Grocery spending is still very important to people,” said Texas A&M marketing professor Venkatesh Shankar, who serves as the Ford Chair in Marketing & E-Commerce and director of research for the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School.
Rising costs are prompting many to adjust their spending habits. At the same time, spending on discretionary items such as extra clothes and electronics has been more subdued as families attempt to rein in their budgets, Shankar said.
To stay ahead of an anticipated economic slowdown, some retailers started trying to bring in holiday shoppers as early as October this year, Shankar said.
There’s already been a spate of “early Black Friday” sales as companies try to move their surplus inventory.
“The standard Black Friday has become a much longer event,” Shankar said in a news release. “Retailers would be happy to see consumers spend over the entire holiday shopping period, from the lead up to Black Friday all the way to Cyber Monday and even beyond.”
“I think overall, spending should be okay,” he added. “But I think for that particular weekend, it’s not going to be anything spectacular.”
Between Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, an estimated 166 million people in the United States are planning to shop, according to the National Retail Federation.
“This figure is almost 8 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017,” a news release said.
While traditional Black Friday deals of years past began in the early morning hours on Friday or even late Thanksgiving Day night, this year, many large retailers — such as Target and Walmart — had Black Friday sales for weeks before the actual big day.
Additional savings are in store for those diehard holiday shoppers willing to hit area stores at the crack of dawn Friday, Shankar said.
He recommended that shoppers start early and look carefully, both in-store and online — but keep in mind that kinks in the global supply chain will continue to impact what you see on the shelves.
Short supplies
“Some items are in excess supply,” Shankar said. “During COVID, there were lots of supplies that were stuck in ports. Those items were supposed to have been sold much earlier, so as a result, we now have an imbalance.”
Some products remain scarce as international shortages of key components like microchips delay production.
“Chips are still in short supply, so your gaming systems like the PlayStation 5 and so on will be in short supply,” Shankar said.
Supply issues could also lead to an uptick in post-holiday returns in early January. When shopping for loved ones, Shankar said it never hurts to get a gift receipt just in case.
“Because of the uncertainty right now, retailers should anticipate higher returns,” he said. “At least for certain items for which consumers wanted a particular brand and couldn’t get it because of short supply.”
Local sales
Residents planning to shop at the Killeen Mall this Black Friday will be treated to an additional present for every $150 spent that day.
Jessica Quigley, marketing director at the Killeen Mall, said guests who present their mall receipts totaling $150 to mall management will receive a free gift card while supplies last on Black Friday. The Killeen Mall will open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“As everyone knows, Black Friday has kind of extended out, it’s not quite what it used to be, it’s not one day anymore, but I think people are still really excited,” Quigley said. “You will always have your annual diehard Black Friday shoppers — and we’re excited, we expect it to be busy.”
The Temple Mall, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, did not list any Black Friday sales on its website.
FME News Service contributed to this report.