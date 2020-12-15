Temple High freshman Rajah Coleman can’t stand to see people cold.
So when she and 26 other Temple High students were tasked with making fleece blankets for St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store and food pantry, it was a welcomed opportunity.
“It feels good to help other people who are struggling to provide for themselves,” the 15-year-old told the Telegram. “I see so many people that are cold and this is a good way to help people that are in that situation.”
This two-day project — involving students enrolled in Education Service Center Region 12’s GEAR UP program — produced approximately 50 handmade blankets for St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D in Temple. Students completed their handiwork during three 30-minute lunch periods.
“If a group from a previous lunch didn’t finish a blanket they had started, we would finish it for them,” Coleman said.
Elizabeth Dunlap, a GEAR UP site facilitator for Temple ISD, said this was a project close to her heart.
“I have watched St. Vincent de Paul’s work to help the homeless and struggling families for years and was devastated to learn of the fire in their warehouse a few months ago,” she said. “Not to mention, it happened at the start of the winter season and during a pandemic, when families need help the most.”
Dunlap said she was elated to see students spring to action when the idea for this project was brought forth to them.
“We brought the idea up to them and then they just took off with ideas,” she said. “They wanted to do fliers and little video announcements … I can’t remember all of the ideas but there was a lot. It was great to see them work with each other on coming up with certain ideas about how to get the word out and how to get it done.”
Although students set out to make 50 blankets, they invited further contributions from the remaining Temple High community.
“We do have boxes around the school where kids could donate items from their families or themselves,” Dunlap said. “(The students) tried to make sure to include the entire school in the process. In fact, a lady yesterday drove up to the curb and dropped off six trash bags of items, so we have had a lot of people reach out and support what we’re trying to do. It’s been good.”
Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said St. Vincent de Paul, which is temporarily closed to prevent community spread, is slated to pick-up donations on Thursday morning.