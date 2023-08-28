A 28-year-old Georgetown man has been identified as the person who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on Interstate 35 in Temple.
Kenneth Hyland successfully crossed northbound traffic at about 8:28 a.m. Friday but was struck a vehicle as he tried to cross southbound traffic lanes, the city of Temple said in a news release. The incident occurred near exit 304.
There were no signs of foul play and Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced Hyland dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.