The Salvation Army of Bell County still has “forgotten angels” to be adopted as part of its program to provide toys and Christmas gifts to children.
The last day to adopt an angel for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is Saturday, Dec. 19, according to a news release.
The provides gifts for more than 1,200 children each year. The deadline for returning gifts is Monday, Dec. 21.
“We are so grateful for everyone who has generously taken the time to adopt an angel and purchase gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said in a statement. “Your kindness will help rescue Christmas for many families in our community. Unfortunately, each year there are angels who are either not adopted, gifts that are not returned and gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out, the release said.
“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” Beckham said. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in the Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels.”
Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase additional items to supplement the gifts received through the Angel Tree program, Beckham said.
“We are grateful for the generous support from our community and local businesses that work alongside the Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” he said.
For more information about adopting an angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at 254- 774-9996, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty or stop by at 419 W. Ave. G.