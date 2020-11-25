A Temple man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man.
Seth Allen Richards, 21, was arrested at about 10:26 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 600 block of North Eight Street in connection with the Sunday slaying of Clayton Pratt of Temple, police said.
“Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male on the backside of the house who opened the back door,” Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks said in a news release. “The male stated that Seth Richards, a suspect in a TPD murder investigation, was in the residence. Officers ordered all occupants to come out of the house and saw Richards. Officers ordered him to come outside. Richards came outside and was placed in handcuffs and told he had a warrant for his arrest.”
Richards was transported to the Temple Police Department to speak to detectives and then transported to Bell County Jail early Wednesday without incident, Parks said.
Richards, booked in at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, jail records showed.
Pratt was killed in the 300 block of North Sixth Street on Sunday evening. Police said the suspect fled the scene when they arrived.
Pratt was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The arrest of Richards was conducted by the Temple Police Department Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit.
“This is excellent work by our officers, investigators and our violent crimes task force,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “Taking this violent offender into custody keeps our public and our community safe and allows us to continue to focus not only on solving, but also preventing crime in Temple.”