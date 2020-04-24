BUCKHOLTS — At least five school staff members at Buckholts Independent School District no longer have jobs.
During a Monday night school board meeting, it was announced in open session that teachers Kimera Turrubiarte and Maggie Murphy would not be rehired. Kris Shaver, first-year principal, and James Shelton, athletic director, also were ousted. The name of a third teacher was unknown by press time Friday.
In 2017, Buckholts ISD was given an F rating by the Texas Education Agency. However, the district made major changes and, in 2019, turned the F into an astounding A.
Maxie Morgan has been the district’s interim superintendent for about three months and replaced Nancy Sandlin.
Morgan didn’t return Telegram calls by press time Friday.
Sandlin was still listed as superintendent Friday on the school’s website, and Shaver was listed as principal. The names of Murphy and Turrubiarte were still listed, also. Murphy was a middle school science teacher, and Turrubiarte taught high school English, the teacher page said.