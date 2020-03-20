A 57-year-old Rogers man charged with a sex crime involving a young girl was no-billed by a Bell County grand jury.
Patrick Earl Cockrum turned himself to authorities after a Nov. 14, 2019, complaint was issued against him for indecency with a child by sexual contact — a second-degree felony. Days later, he was released from the Bell County Jail on an $80,000 bond.
The no-bill means the criminal charge against Cockrum is dropped and the case will not move forward in the criminal justice system.
An arrest affidavit said a 9-year-old girl claimed a touching incident happened in September 2019. The incident were reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and was investigated by the Special Crimes Unit under the direction of Lt. Michele Cianci.