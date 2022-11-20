Laura Tomlin, a sixth-grade teacher at Salado Middle School, challenged her students to think scientifically by having them engineer designs for a variety of experiments.
“Our science students have been working hard on these experiments, several of which are in collaboration with Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., the University of Florida and the Texas A&M University Department of Plant Pathology,” Tomlin, who has worked in Salado ISD since 2010, said.
This year, her students’ experiments — which are funded through Teachers in Space and the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium’s Embedded Teacher program — required the help of a Zero-G parabolic plane.
“On both Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, I flew student experiments about the Zero-G parabolic plane in Florida,” said Tomlin, who was one of four teachers nationwide that was selected for the opportunity. “It is a continuation of an ETP Zero-G project which we flew last May and is expected to continue after this year.”
One experiment was designed to investigate water movement through a variety of lunar soil simulants, while the other was designed to investigate whether the stress of microgravity on cotton seedlings increases the plant’s susceptibility to disease-causing bacteria or nematodes.
“The teachers and their experiments (experienced) eleven minutes of weightlessness during a series of two-hour flights aboard the Zero-G G-Force One Aircraft,” the National Space Society said in a news release. “Thirty parabolas are executed during each flight. The parabolas allow the researchers to float in free-fall during the maneuvers, which each last about 22-24 seconds.”
Although the students were unable to join their science teacher aboard the aircraft, Tomlin stressed how they have been hands-on and engaged in every other step — a process that has called for research-based questions, equipment design and construction within safety and size constraints of a microgravity environment, classroom testing and data analysis.
“We are currently setting up seedling experiments from the flight, analyzing data from flight videos, and discussing how to redesign experiments for a future sub-orbital flight,” Tomlin, who is now a teacher mentor for the WSGC Zero-G Embedded Teacher program, said.
She noted how the project has required critical thinking, communication and creativity, and has given students a better understanding of the scientific method and engineering process.
“Enthusiasm for this project continues to grow with each accomplishment. A young girl remarked that she ‘did not even know’ she liked science, and now wants to work at NASA one day,” Tomlin said, referring to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration agency. “Ultimately, my hope is for students to experience and appreciate that careers in STEM are meaningful, rewarding, and accessible to all.”
TO LEARN MORE
Residents can access a Salado ISD blog that documents class progress online at bit.ly/3GwmhS6.