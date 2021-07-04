BELTON — The 50th annual God and Country concert offered a patriotic tonic to a near-capacity crowd Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Directed by Gary Bledsoe, the church’s minister of music, the choir, with an orchestra, combined the worship choirs of the First Baptist Church in Belton, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, First Baptist Church in Temple and Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
The choir opened with the “Star-Spangled Banner” and brought the crowd to its feet with its closing song, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” In between those two songs, the choir performed seven numbers, which were interspersed with five patriotic videos.
Hannah Bro had the solo part in “In Their Honor.” Derrel Thompson, TVBC music director, had a solo part in “God Bless the USA.”
In his welcome statements, Craig Pearson, executive pastor of the host church, said the first God and Country concert in Belton was held in 1972, toward the end of the Vietnam War.
“It was a tumultuous time for our nation, such as it is today,” he said. “God was in charge then and God is in charge now.”
Andy Davis, who retired last year after serving as the church’s pastor for 32 years, gave the invocation.
“Thank you for this great day of celebration in these great United States of America,” he said. “Thank you for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the gaining and maintaining of freedom. I pray that all of this will be a precursor to a great revival that only you can send and that we need so very much.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said he was present at the first God and Country concert, which was held in the old Belton High School auditorium. It is scheduled for the Sunday before Independence Day unless that falls on a Sunday. Since 2003, it has been directed by Bledsoe, he said, and since 2013 other area churches have joined in on the performance.
“I hope it endures many years into the future,” he said.
Pearson recognized Jack Oliver as the only surviving World War II veteran present. He also recognized the veterans of the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and grouped together the veterans of all U.S. military engagements since.
He also recognized the spouses, widows and widowers of veterans and asked them to stand and be applauded.
At one point in the program, everyone stood while Major Ed Thomas, U.S. Army retired, laid a commemorative wreath and taps was played.
The audience enthusiastically applauded all the songs, and was especially appreciative of “America” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The Belton Police Department Honor Guard posted the colors.
Bledsoe said the program was being live streamed and would be online later in the week.
Thompson said he enjoys the event every year.
“I love singing with choirs and I also love our great country,” he said. “This event helps us celebrate being an American and our special freedoms. Most of all though this event helps us give praise and thanks to God for His abundant blessings and to acknowledge the freedom we find in Jesus Christ.”
Rudy Partida, a member of TVBC, who sings tenor, said he’s been in the concert about 10 times.
“I love it because we’re presenting our God and country, and it’s a blessing that we live in a country that allows us to do this.”
Two of his favorite songs on the program were “Salute to the Patriots” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Susan Montgomery, who played the organ during the concert, said she’s played the church organ for 43 years and has been to all of the God and Country concerts.
“I think it’s the height of patriotic season,” she said.
Kay Coulter, a soprano in the Belton choir, said she’s been in the concert over the past 36 years, but has missed a few.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s just the one time of year that God is God of this country. And I am very patriotic, so I love the chance to sing those songs that stir my heart as an American, and love the fact that it reminds people to pray for America. I wish all communities were like Belton.”