The Academy Independent School District aims to open a new high school campus in August 2023 — a facility that Superintendent Billy Harlan said would alleviate any growth-related capacity concerns.
Funding will be drawn from the $79 million bond issue that Academy ISD voters overwhelmingly approved in the May 1 election.
“We are so thankful to the Academy ISD school community for the support for the construction project … 68 percent approval is phenomenal,” Harlan wrote in his monthly newsletter. “The processes are already underway as surveyors, geotech engineers and architects begin to work on concepts for us to consider.”
The new facility, which is currently being designed by Claycomb Associates, will be built on the 80-acre property — just north of its existing high school site — that Academy ISD purchased last year.
“We’re going to spend about $45 million in phase one and that will get our students into the high school,” Harlan told the Telegram following a meeting with architects on Wednesday. “So you may not see all of the classrooms completed when it first opens … but as our growth starts happening we will be able to work into phase two and phase three. Overall it’s about a $60 million project.”
Although Harlan said there is a lot of work to be done, he emphasized how it is already a “truly exciting experience.”
Templeton Demographics has Academy ISD, a school district with about 1,750 students, pegged to reach nearly 2,300 students for the 2024-25 school year as homebuilding in Temple extends south. The latest projection report was completed for the district in the fall of 2019.
“There’s a tremendous amount of property being purchased and annexed into our district ... that developers plan to build quite a few homes on,” Harlan previously told the Telegram. “On the far-northwest side of our district, there’s already a planned development that’s underway. The streets have already been cut in and we’re expecting to see some new homes this summer and fall. That’s what we’re trying to plan for.”
The Academy ISD superintendent, who was hired by trustees in 2019, emphasized how this new high school campus will benefit the entirety of its district population.
“Building a new high school relieves the pressure at the campuses below,” he said. “As a district we can decide, based on enrollment, how many middle school students will go into the existing high school … and that just works its way down to the elementary school level.”
Harlan stressed how the project “has been a long time coming.”
“This (campus) is going to be something that this community can really be proud of, and hopefully this building will be here for the next 40 to 50 years,” he said.