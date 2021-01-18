Lakeside rescue

First responders take a hiker off a boat to be transported to a hospital by Temple EMS.

 Courtesy photo

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Rescuers took extra efforts on Sunday to find and care for a hiker seriously injured after a fall at a Lake Belton park.

Emergency responders from the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to find the hiker about noon Sunday at Rogers Park, a lakeside area known for rock climbing.

The hiker “sustained a traumatic injury due to a fall and was inaccessible to a ground ambulance,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Morgan’s Point responders arrived with a medical director and were later aided by Temple Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Rescue 3 unit with rope rescue capabilities and additional manpower.

Once the patient was accessed and stabilized, the hiker was loaded into a stokes basket and lowered to Morgan’s Point Resort’s Marine 61 at the shoreline below.

The boat took the patient to a location where Temple EMS had access to transport the hiker to a hospital.