A Bruceville-Eddy church will celebrate the new year with a new way to give back to those in need.
The Born Again Apostolic Assembly Church, located at 1577 FM 1239, announced plans to open a new clothing closet, dubbed The King’s Closet, to the public in January.
The closet, which will give out free clothes to those in need, is set to open on Jan. 14 inside the church building. Officials said the closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Anitra Ball, who is helping to open the closet, said she and the church wanted to find ways to give back to those in need inside the community.
“We started the clothing closet because we were trying to find a way to give back to the community,” Ball said. “We are a small church and we are trying to find something to help those families that are in need. A lot of the families who do come to our church are those who are in need and we are being God’s hands and feet.”
The church is currently accepting clothes to be placed in the closet, Ball said.
Due to the limited options currently available, she said, the church is in need of all types of clothes, from men and women to children’s sizes. She does ask that people also consider the current weather outside, such as giving more cold weather clothing.
For those planning to donate, Ball requested that donations be washed since the church doesn’t have the facilities to clean clothes.
Ball said she hopes that the closet can eventually grow out of its current space, into its own shed outside the main church building.
“When I say it is a closet, it is because it is basically a closet,” Ball said. “It is one of the smallest rooms at our church.”
The King’s Closet, Ball said, would be one of the few options for people to find free clothes in the community as not many other churches provide the service.
In setting up the space, Ball said she has talked to other organizations with their own closets and received guidance from them on how to operate.
Ball said the church’s congregation has been supportive of the new clothing closet and has been asking her for the past year when they were going to open.
Donations have already started to pour into the closet from both local residents as well as from people in Austin, Waco and the surrounding communities.
For Ball, helping people find salvation is more than just preaching to them about the Bible.
“Just telling them how to go to Heaven is not the only path to salvation, it is also helping people,” she said. “That is what we are doing as a church now, being in the community and helping around.”