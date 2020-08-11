A public memorial for Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Cesar Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive in Houston, according to Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Guillen, 20, was found dead in late June in eastern Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody facing federal charges.
Prior to her being reported missing, Guillen had told her family she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed soldier at Fort Hood.
“It’s an incredible story. It’s a terrible story," President Donald Trump said to Guillen's family when they visited the Oval Office on July 30. "So we’re going to look into it very powerfully. We already have started, as you know, and we’ll get to the bottom of it. Maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa. We’ll be in touch with you constantly.”
Her surviving family members include her parents, Rogelio and Gloria Guillen; siblings Mayra Guillen, Yovana Guillen, Guadalupe Guillen, Manuel de Jesus Guillen and Roger Guillen; grandmother Lorenza Almanza, and several extended family members.
