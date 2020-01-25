Temple College hosted about 225 students from 20 area high schools on Saturday in a SkillsUSA competition for their health and criminal justice skills.
Stephen Phelps, chairman of the TC criminal justice department, said the college has hosted the event since 2016, but previously only for criminal justice. This is the first year the competition has tested students in the health field. Winners will advance to the state competition, and possibly to nationals, he said.
There were tests for nursing, emergency medical technicians and medical technology. In one case, students had to simulate extracting a body from rubble, he said. Some were confronted with how to conduct a felony traffic stop, or how to make a building search. Each of these tests was staged like a real situation, he said.
“They are given scenarios they need to respond to appropriately,” he said.
Teachers accompanied the students to the competition, but were separated from them during testing.
TC has a lot of health and criminal justice students, Phelps said. Many of these students chaperoned the younger students or acted parts in the staged situations.
All of the grading was done by professionals, Phelps said. That included officers from the Temple Police Department, Belton Police Department, a special investigator with the Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper and a retired director of adult probation.
Phelps said he and the judges were impressed with the “caliber of students here that are eventually going to be serving our community.”
Frank Juarez, a law enforcement teacher at Del Valle High School, said he came as a sponsor and advisor. He and Jessica Menchaca, a forensic science teacher, brought nine students, who were divided into three teams.
Juarez said DVHS awards certifications in health care, private security level 2, Federal Emergency Management Agency/Community Emergency Response Team, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Homeland Security and Active Shooter Awareness.
Menchaca said her team had to process a lab sample for their forensic science test. For their crime scene investigation, she said, they had to collect evidence and follow the “chain of custody.” This was her students’ first time in such a contest, she said.
“My goal for them is that they don’t get disqualified, and learn the order of tasks,” she said.
They learn how to tape off a crime scene, she said, and that there is a certain way to search it and take pictures.
“Right now they’re just going through the steps,” she said. “The kids find it really fun that they get to interact with retired professionals. In a police academy, they would be rushed through everything. But because we teach them in high school they have more time to refine their skills.”
Melissa Schmidt of Buda accompanied her son, Clayton, a junior at DVHS.
“We’re very proud of all the students today and of the skills they learned through the program,” she said.
Clayton said he definitely wants a career in law enforcement and has been taking classes since his freshman year. In the competition, he was tested with doing a building search.
“It was different,” he said. “I think I did okay.”