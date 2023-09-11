Tires in Lake Belton since the 1970s have been removed.
The tires recently became visible after the lake’s water level fell more than 17 and a half feet because of exceptional drought conditions, the highest level.
Lake Belton park rangers said tires ended up in the lake because of different regulations in the 1970s and fishing clubs and local residents then often would have tires attached to their boats. Some were used as fish habitats, local residents said.
Park rangers and volunteers recently cleaned up the pile of tires found in the lake.
It’s part of an ongoing effort to remove trash and debris, according to news and social media reports.
A community cleanup day of the area is planned Saturday. The event, hosted by the Lake Belton Trash Getters, is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. at Cedar Ridge Park, 3790 Cedar Ridge Park Road.
Old infrastructure is now visible throughout Lake Belton — reminders of the dangers of diving into the water, residents said.
“A lot of the old park amenities are now reappearing as we approach original lake levels,” Joseph LaMotte posted in a Facebook discussion on Lake Belton. “Temple Lake Park on Sandy Point, you can see the foundation and stairs of the old pier/marina. Roger’s Park, you can see the old concrete picnic tables and sawed-off telephone poles around the boat ramp”
Concrete slabs and infrastructure now visible near Owl Creek Park are remnants of an old Bell community inundated by the lake.
“That’s what’s left over from the community of Bland,” also known as Pokerville, David Doughty said.
Some longtime residents said the current water level at Lake Belton is on par with the water level in the late 1960s.
“In 1968 it was about this level, then they stopped letting as much water out and grew the lake!” Daniel Golder said.
Lake Belton’s water level was at 57.2% full Sunday, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Drought also has affected Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is down more than 18 feet. The lake was 58.5% full Sunday, water data showed.