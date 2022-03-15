A Temple man allegedly involved in a March 3 gang-related shooting after his release from the Bell County Jail had his bond raised by $750,000 with an added felony charge.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, initially charged with evading police with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, now faces a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed added the extra bail amount last week.
Temple Police are investigating two March 3 shootings: an incident in the 1000 block of South 31st Street in which a man was shot and a shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street that wounded a 15-year-old. Officials said both individuals were released from Baylor Scott & White-Temple and are in stable condition.
Brazell’s involvement in the March 3 shooting came after he posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 16, 2021, for an aggravated assault charge pending against him from his suspected involvement in a Sept. 12, 2021, shooting where four people were injured in Temple. That incident occurred in the 900 block of South 24th Street. None of those wounded had injuries believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
An affidavit filed with the new charge painted a clearer picture of what happened on March 3 at Wildcat Cutz at 1004 S. 31st Street.
At about 5 p.m., officers responded to the barbershop about one person being shot.
Once at the scene, officers talked to a witness who told them he saw two Hispanic males who looked suspicious inside the barbershop.
A man believed to be Brazell allegedly walked up to a customer inside the shop and, after an altercation, shot a revolver he had in his hand.
“Additional persons fired guns in the barbershop,” the affidavit said. “The additional shots came from the direction of where the Hispanic males were sitting.”
Surveillance video obtained during the investigation allegedly shows one of the Hispanic males approaching a vehicle associated with Brazell in the parking lot. He talked to the driver before the driver exited the car.
“Approximately a minute later, the driver and two males run back to the car,” the affidavit said. “One of the males appears to be the Hispanic male that approached the vehicle earlier. The third male is another Hispanic male … holding a long barrel firearm and attempting to conceal it.”
Police did not offer a detailed description of the two additional males.
“We have no new information that can be released at this time,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “These two incidents are currently under investigation, and releasing further information could jeopardize our efforts.”
At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a second shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street where a 15-year-old male was shot. An affidavit said the two shootings are related to each other.
“In the (31st Street) shooting, an associate of a known criminal gang was shot,” the affidavit said. “In the second shooting, an associate of a rival criminal street gang was shot. I know the two criminal street gangs … to be currently feuding.”
Later that day, while looking for Brazell, police officers intercepted his car on 800 block of North 12th Street and attempted a traffic stop.
“The vehicle disregarded the emergency lights and evaded until a dead end,” the affidavit said. “The driver, wearing a reddish-orange shirt and dark pants, exited the vehicle and evaded on foot into a cemetery. Ja’Mountae Brazell was located in the area. He was attempting to conceal himself. He was sweaty and dirty from running in the area.”
Brazell remains in custody at the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $825,000.
The two March 3 shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.