Temple Police are asking for public assistance to help identify a vehicle and driver linked to a catalytic converter theft that occurred last week.
A vehicle, possibly a 2005-06 tan Chevrolet Tahoe, was tied to the theft Thursday near the 8200 block of South General Bruce Drive.
Since January, the police department has had 26 cases of catalytic converter thefts, including reports that involve multiple vehicles at a single location.
Commercial vehicles or larger pickup trucks at businesses along or near Interstate 35 and Loop 363 are targeted most often although passenger vehicles and apartment complexes have also been hit, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices, valued for the copper, platinum and other precious metals that the devices contain.
A thief can remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in minutes with simple tools, Arreguin said.
To protect against these thefts, police recommend that vehicles are secured in garages or fenced areas when possible or park in a busy, well lit area.
Consider engraving your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on your catalytic converter to alert scrap dealers, Arreguin said.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
Armed robbery report
On Feb. 26, officers responded to a robbery in the 2300 block of West Adams Avenue. The victim told police that a male walked up to the building at about 2:35 a.m. as she was unlocking the door to leave and demanded money while pointing a handgun at her.
The victim told officers that she handed over $1,744 from the cash register and another $1,500 from a cash box.
The robber told the woman to get on the floor before he left. Officers are investigating, Arreguin said.
Hospital theft
A Urology Division supervisor at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple reported that supplies were missing after a known man on Feb. 20 attempted to go through locked doors to exam rooms because he said he needed supplies.
The man was told he could get the supplies he needed the following the day due to the office closing. On Feb. 22, at 6:45 a.m. the witness from the previous encounter said her desk plexiglass barrier was moved along with her rolling table. The Urology supervisor was then advised there were supplies missing from a cabinet. This case is active.
Burglary report
A woman told police Feb. 23 that her unit at Eagle Mini Storage, 2428 W. Adams Ave., was burglarized.
The total for the items stolen was $1,400. After an investigation, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to complete a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.