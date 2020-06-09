It wasn’t always easy, in fact, it rarely was, but Emma Handlos was determined to give her best when it came to her school work and teammates. For four years at Jarrell High School, Handlos maintained a delicate schedule that perfectly balanced her homework, projects and tests with her varsity roles on the volleyball, soccer and golf teams.
She utilized bus rides to and from games to complete homework assignments and often took her books and notes inside whatever fast-food establishment the team decided on for the post-game meal.
All that work paid off for Handlos, who finished at the top of her class as valedictorian of Jarrell’s 2020 graduating class.
“It definitely was a struggle at times,” Handlos said. “I really had to manage my schedule and make sure that I didn’t let anything slip. I always wanted to give my all to my teams and school work.”
Valeska Kucinski was named salutatorian, but declined to be interviewed.
According to Jarrell High School Principal James Larremore, both Handlos and Kucinski exhibit the best of what their school district and community has to offer.
“One of the defining characteristics for both of them is that they are very willing to invest in our community and go above and beyond,” Larremore said. “Both are extremely hard working, which is something we value very much here in Jarrell. Emma and Val are the epitome of a strong work ethic and they’re also very gracious and kind.”
While the past few months have been unpredictable because of the coronavirus pandemic, Handlos was still able to deliver her speech at Jarrell’s graduation ceremony last month, something she looked forward to for a long time.
“When I was in eighth grade, I saw the valedictorian at the time give their speech and I wanted that to be me one day,” said Handlos, who added that the speech she delivered to her fellow graduates emphasized the importance of looking past the negatives of life and focusing on what to accomplish in order to achieve a positive future. “That was a goal, but I tried not to put pressure on myself. I put a lot of effort in all that I do to do my best.
Along with being an athlete, Handlos was also involved in National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As her GPA began to climb past her classmates and the weight of maintaining her pristine grades mounted, Handlos still never gave a second thought to lightening her workload.
It all came down to an easy reason for her efforts: Handlos couldn’t leave her teammates.
“I love the relationships I’ve made with my teammates and a lot of them have become my closest friends,” Handlos said. “I couldn’t imagine not playing a season and missing out on a chance to play a sport that I have loved for so long.”
Handlos plans to attend Texas A&M in College Station in the fall and hopes to obtain a degree in business management with a minor in biology. Her dream is to open her own practice as either a pediatric dentist or orthodontist.
“My dad is a chiropractor, so I’ve always been really inspired by how he’s able to help people. He’ll come home and I’ll hear stories about how he was able to help people’s lives and make them better,” Handlos said. “I’ve had a lot of dental work through the years. I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my orthodontist and by going to the dentist, and I want to be able to help children so they can have confidence in their smile.”
Handlos said she’s had a lot of reasons to grin over her time in Jarrell ISD. While the district is growing, she said it still possesses a small-town atmosphere where strangers are few and far between.
“It’s a small school district, so you really know everyone there,” Handlos said. “All the students, teachers and staff are so welcoming and friendly. You feel supported and everyone is a familiar face. It’s just really nice to know that you’re known.”