Employees who arrived Saturday morning at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in West Temple found a broken glass door and money taken from a safe, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers went at about 7:52 a.m. to check on the burglary report at 6512 W. Adams Ave.
It isn’t known yet how the burglar got into the safe or how much was taken, Weems said.
Another Popeyes, 420 N. Valley Mills Drive in Waco, was robbed sometime after 4 a.m., according to Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum, spokesman.
“Almost the same exact thing happened at Popeyes,” Bynum said. “They broke the glass in the front door and got into the safe.”
Bynum didn’t know what was in the safe. There were no witnesses, so Waco PD investigators are checking for video footage.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1030 S. Valley Mills Road in Waco, was also burglarized in a similar manner, but the burglars couldn’t get into the safe, Bynum said.
“We don’t know if Waco or Temple was hit first,” Bynum said. “We (the departments)l don’t often have cases that connect together, but I think these do.”
“TPD does not have information regarding Waco cases,” Weems said.
The Temple case is still active.