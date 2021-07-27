BELTON — A mechanical failure possibly led to a July 15 boat fire that was ruled accidental, the city’s fire chief said.
“The boat fire on July 15 was determined to be accidental,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said. “Mechanical failure is a possible cause, as the owner worked on the boat’s motor prior to dropping it off at the shop.”
No one was injured in the blaze. The Belton Fire Department was called at 7:47 a.m. July 15 to the Cruz-A-Day Boat Repair, 4175 Interstate 14 frontage road.
A boat on fire spewed smoke across I-14 but quickly extinguished, officials said.
“The fire was contained to a single boat and did not significantly impact visibility on I-14,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Seven Belton firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene within 40 minutes.
The boat was a complete loss, Romer said.