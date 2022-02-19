The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, a Belton-based social services organization, will provide resources and tools for improving individual health during a free health fair Friday.
This year’s event — which will feature more than 23 area health vendors — will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments building at 2180 N. Main St. in Belton.
“This is our first major in-person event since COVID happened,” Theresa Mireles, a coordinator with the Area Agen-cy on Aging of Central Texas, told the Telegram. “Our facility is still closed to the public … but we knew that with people being vaccinated and getting their boosters that we wanted to try to just engage the community.”
She emphasized how vendors range from CaptionCall, a telephone device optimized for individuals with hearing loss, to local health care providers like AdventHealth.
“The health fair was enthusiastically received,” Mireles said. “People shared the flier that I sent out … and I was getting emails and calls that said, ‘Hey, how do I get in? How do I get involved?’ It was just wonderful.”
Within a week and a half, the health fair had already exceeded its projections for community involvement.
“We are going to set up in our main conference room, and that houses about 900 people,” Mireles said. “But because I have to social distance with the booths, the health fair now has to possibly flow into another room since there’s just so many vendors.”
The coordinator believes that many people are simply eager to get out in public.
“I think everyone is just anxious to be together, to see each other, and to be able to communicate in person and not speak over the phone,” Mireles said. “Socialization is so important to our seniors, and I’m hoping that we get a phenomenal response on Friday.”
However, the health fair will benefit more than those aged 60 years and older, according to the Central Texas Council of Governments.
“It’s not just for our seniors,” Mireles said. “Everyone is invited to come out. The community can really get to know a lot about some services that they’ve never heard of before.”
COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the entirety of the event, according to the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
“We will be taking temperature checks and we will be passing out masks if they choose to wear one,” Mireles said. “We’re also requesting vendors to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible — just to have that safety precaution employee.”
Mireles said attendees may call her at 254-770-2346 for information about the health fair.