Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, instead of canned goods, will be available to all local residents at a Saturday morning food distribution in Temple.
Temple’s Ramonce Taylor Youth Association is teaming up with Farm to Neighborhoods to give away boxes of fruits and vegetables. The food giveaway will be a drive-through service to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Saturday event will take place at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St. in Temple, with motorists asked to line up their cars at 9 a.m. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“(We) are doing it to give back to the community,” Ramona Clark, event coordinator for the organization, said. “With everything that is going with the pandemic, it is just time to start bringing the community together. The reason we didn’t want to specify a certain section of town or a certain type of people is to unify the community.”
Clark said the association, which is a 501c nonprofit, wanted to bring this event to Temple since so many people are hurting due to the pandemic.
Supporting good nutrition
The association decided to give out healthy foods due in part because they are an organization that promotes youth athletics and supports good nutrition.
Selvin Young, owner of Houston-based Farms to Neighborhoods, said he was happy to get the chance to bring the food giveaway to Temple because he likes working with the youth association. Young’s organization travels to a different community each Saturday to distribute food.
“We are actually big fans of the Ramonce Taylor association and so we are acting as an extension of him,” Young said. “It is on behalf of Ramonce Taylor and the community he grew up in, we are just happy to assist.”
Young said each of the large food boxes is able to feed a family for a week. Individual boxes can feed a single person for a week.
Volunteers will check for potential allergies as they determine the size of households for people seeking food.
Those interested will also be able to purchase donation boxes, which will sponsor another food box that will be given out.
Clark said that while she doesn’t have an estimate on the number of people set to attend, she is hoping to serve about 500 families.
Other efforts
This drive-through event comes after the Temple Rotary Club held their Feed the Need project where they packed boxes of food and delivered them to the Temple Salvation Army on Monday.
The organization was able to raise $6,300 for the event and provide 300 boxes of food that will include canned vegetables, fruit, proteins and snacks among other pantry staples.