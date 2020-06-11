The city of Temple will evaluate the city’s access to groundwater and the water needs for the city’s North Industrial Park.
The Temple City Council unanimously passed a resolution last week for the study, which will cost the city more than $120,000.
City officials said they expect the study to take about six months to complete, ending sometime in the fall.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said she hoped that the current City Council could have an impact similar to the 1962 Temple City Commission, which procured much of the water rights that the city now uses for its residents.
“This was an action that was very forward thinking,” Myers said. “The water rights that this 1962 Council purchased weren’t needed by the community that existed in 1962, 1972, 1982 or 1992. They were really looking not for themselves, and not even their children, but for the further generations of Temple to really set us up for success in being the Temple we have today.”
Myers said the work put in now to find and secure these recourses will be able to lay a stable foundation for the city looking forward at the next century.
Myers said the city still needs to consider future growth of businesses. She said it is important to look at the North Industrial Park’s water needs and the most efficient ways to use water in the area.
In addition to just the quantity of water, Myers said there is a need to look at if the water used by these companies needs to be potable or if it can be effluent.
Officials said the city doesn’t have to worry about the demand for water outpacing the supply after a water and wastewater master plan earlier this year that showed Temple was water secure for the next 70 years. This longevity is despite most of Temple’s water rights being for surface water and not groundwater.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he thought the study would be beneficial for the growth of the city.
“This (study) is not to say the city of Temple is running low on water and not able to service everyone into the future,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “This is a very forward-thinking, very forward-looking project for future expansion.”