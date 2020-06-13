United Way of Central Texas is looking to boost funding for its Community Response & Recovery Fund, and Summer Fan Drive through a Wednesday telethon.
“The United for COVID Telethon is scheduled for June 17 on Channel 25,” Veshell Greene, United Way of Central Texas’s vice president of resource development, said in a news release.
Greene called for friends and families to tune in, as the telethon will be broadcasted throughout the day on various social media platforms in addition to Channel 25. Donations can be made on the website, www.ucwt.org, or by texting “UNWCTCOVID” to 4144, he said.
United Way of Central Texas is sourcing funding for the Response & Recovery Fund, because it helps meet the immediate needs of people impacted by COVID-19.
“We have funding available to assist Bell County residents with rent/mortgage, utilities, etc.,” Greene said.
Greene also cited the Volunteer Income Tax Assistant Program, citing the extended tax deadline.
“The tax deadline has been extended to July 15. VITA prepares taxes for free for households earning less than $55,000 a year annually,” Greene said.
He said VITA appointments have resumed at Rose Hall and Goodwill in Belton. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 254-768-8616.
Greene said United Way of Central Texas is looking to further understand how families are responding to the effects of COVID-19, and have created a confidential online survey to track these impacts.
The survey — which asks several financial-related questions — can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact.
“The results will be confidential, and will help United Way to learn and to help guide our work to help Texas communities recover,” Greene said.