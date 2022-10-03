Communities across Central Texas, including those in Temple and Belton, will take a stand against crime as part of National Night Out activities planned for Tuesday evening.
Most block parties will begin in the early evening.
“National Night Out is an exceptionally important event the Temple Police Department is excited to be a part of again this year,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “It not only allows the residents of Temple to come together as a community, but it bridges the gap between law enforcement and those communities. Temple Police Department officers love interacting with their neighbors in positive ways, under positive circumstances and look forward to this big event each year.”
In Belton, this year’s theme for National Night Out is “We own the night.”
“The Belton Police Department invites Belton community members to celebrate 2022 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4,” the department said in a news release. “National Night Out brings together citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, neighborhood organizations, and local officials.”
Belton residents can get involved by holding neighborhood block parties, decorating front yards, changing exterior lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative ways to show neighborhood unity, the department said.
“This event commemorates strong community partnerships and reminds criminals that police and residents are united,” the department said.
Most Belton block parties will run from 6 to 8 p.m. although some are planned for 5:30-7 or 7:30 p.m. They are:
• Dawson Ranch, Chisholm Trail and Spring Canyon.
• Highland Estates, Lacy Ridge cul-de-sac.
• CVS and Grand Theatre, 2809 Oak Mark.
• Legend Oaks, 3105 Legend Oaks (5:30-7 p.m.)
• River Place, River Place and Canyon Spring (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
• Leon Heights, 514 E. 28th Ave., pool area).
• Cliffs of Nolan Creek, Nolan Court cul-de-sac.
• Chisholm Trail Senior Village, 1003 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. (5:30-7 p.m.)
• Saddle Creek, 502 Sage Brush.
• Belton Housing Authority & Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mitchell Circle Park. (5:30-7 p.m.)
• Circle Drive, 100 Circle Drive.
• Brenda Lane, 3619 Brenda Lane.
• Liberty Valley, 2128 Hamilton Lane.
Temple block parties to celebrate National Night Out will run from 6:30-9 p.m.
“Our officers are expected at all locations,” Mackowiak said.
Two public Temple block parties will be hosted by the Wyndham Hill Parkway community in South Temple and the Historic Preservation League of Temple, located in the 1300 block of N. 11th St.
Mackowiak said a full list of block parties was not available since “not all hosts would like media in attendance.”