Project Lead The Way, a non-profit organization that serves pre-K-12 students and teachers across the nation, recognized Kennedy-Powell Elementary as a Distinguished School for a fifth straight year.
The honor — which required the Temple ISD campus to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level while maintaining a 75% overall participation rate — was given to just 282 schools for the 2020-21 academic year, according to the district.
“We believe that the Project Lead the Way curriculum is aligned to our beliefs at Kennedy-Powell that all students should be challenged to think at higher levels, problem solve and create solutions for real world problems,” Jill Owen, the principal at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, said. “It also supports the vision and the mission of the district because it is designed to prepare students to be future leaders of society by developing 21st century skills and help students reach their maximum potential by inspiring, motivating, and empowering our students.”
She emphasized how the PLTW Launch curriculum is designed to help students develop the confidence and skills necessary to succeed at an early age.
“Students grow in perseverance and determination as they plan and execute ideas, then revise and try again when needed,” Owen said. “They begin to learn that it’s OK when something doesn’t work right the first time, but that collaborating, rethinking, and communicating can refine an idea until it becomes successful. There is an intrinsic reward that students feel when they have figured out something relevant and important and that feeling is what motivates everyone to want to learn more and try hard again the next time they are faced with a challenge.”
Each PLTW Launch module consists of three activities, a project and a final problem to solve.
“Some of these problems ranged from designing their own paintbrushes, to building a shoe that works well in particular climate, to using various coding and programming skills, to designing and building a prosthetic for a hurt animal,” Kayla DeBacker, a PLTW Launch teacher and campus technology liaison at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, said. “In addition, some third- through fifth-grade students participated in an after-school robotics club that used the PLTW VEX kits to build unique and programmable robots across a challenge field. Overall, all activities were hands-on and encouraged our students to work on problem-based learning skills.”
David Dimmett, the interim president and chief executive officer of PLTW, congratulated Kennedy-Powell Elementary for its never-ending dedication to education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are honored to recognize Kennedy-Powell and Temple ISD for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years,” he said in a new release. “The staff and administration at Kennedy-Powell should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”