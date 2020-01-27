A Temple man was tased Monday morning after Temple Police officers believed he was going to get a knife from the kitchen, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Eric McGruder, 30, was charged with three Class A misdemeanors after the alleged incident — resisting arrest, search or transport, assault causing bodily injury family member and terroristic threat against a public servant.
McGruder allegedly threatened family members with a knife. A steak knife was found in his possession, Weems said.
Officers were sent at 12:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Ferrara Circle and found McGruder. The officers told him he was under arrest. He resisted and fought the officers as he moved toward the kitchen.
Because of the kind of call it was, officers believed he might be going to get a knife, so a Taser was deployed to help control McGruder, Weems said.
McGruder’s bonds totaled $8,000, Bell County Jail records indicated.