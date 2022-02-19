BELTON — A boil water notice was issued Saturday afternoon after another water outage hit the area around Sixth Avenue near Interstate 35 in Belton.
Traffic on Sixth Avenue was relegated to one lane going each way Saturday morning as crews were digging in to make repairs.
People began being affected by the leak at around 8 a.m., Paul Romer, Belton public information officer, said in a news release.
The boil water notice was issued for Belton water customers in the vicinity of I-35 and East Sixth Avenue following a water main break in the 1300 block of East Sixth Avenue, Romer said in a release.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the city of Belton to notify customers of the need to boil water prior to consumption.
The affected area is west of I-35, east of Continental Street, north of East Second Avenue and includes the neighborhood of East and West Comay (north of East Sixth Avenue), Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak and Elm streets.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued by the city and will include a notice on the city’s website at www.beltontexas.gov.
If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the city of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.
The area has had multiple outages, leading then-Public Works Director Angellia Points to say it has been an issue for years during an April 2021 Belton City Council meeting.
Since October 2019 there have been three boil notices issued on the city’s website, Romer said. There have been more leaks during this time, he said, but some have either not required a boil notice or the notice was issued door-to-door.
Kasberg, Patrick & Associates was awarded a design contract for a replacement project, which would impact the area between Waco Road and Comay Street, at the April 2021 meeting.
“Frequent breaks have caused numerous precautionary boil water notices and water outages for the surrounding neighborhood,” Points told the City Council. “I don’t know exactly when it was installed, but it’s an old cast iron line … and there are parts of it that are like a thin ... plastic pipe. To make it even worse, it’s located underneath the pavement.”
The Belton City Council allocated $500,000 in funding for the replacement project when it adopted its budget amendment No. 1 on March 23, 2021.
“The frequent breaks, including the break during Winter Storm Uri, have caused staff to reconsider the timing of the water replacement,” a staff report said. “The waterline is proposed to be replaced sooner rather than later.”
The project to replace the waterline and move it out of the roadway is currently under final review, Romer said. Once the review is complete, it can go out to bid. If the process goes well, the new line should be operation before the end of 2022.
“We appreciate the patience of water customers in this area,” Romer said. “We are confident the new line will resolve this issue.”
A resident in the area, retired Army officer Greg Solomon, said, “I feel that Belton is in the past because I get the impression that it is like living in the Stone Age, like the Flintstones. I am diabetic and have had two strokes. I have to have water.”