Driving Hope of Texas, a nonprofit organization that has helped provide safe, timely, comfortable and affordable medical transportation to Central Texas patients since 2017, was on the brink of closure last year when Philip J. Hohle announced his departure as its executive director.
“The board knew what that meant. We had to find someone with a vision and a passion for this kind of service,” Driving Hope of Texas said in a news release. “But qualified prospects were few. Things looked dim.”
However, Hohle did not plan on leaving the nonprofit organization — which averages anywhere from 200 to 300 rides a month across Bell and six other counties it serves — without a backup plan.
“I had this wild idea that I could convince my friend to take over some of the responsibilities of director,” Hohle said. “I was getting desperate because I knew that without someone to take over for me, all our efforts over the last five years would have been wasted.”
Although that conversation over a barbecue lunch in Belton did not go as he had hoped, it still brought forth a prospect for the role — former Jarrell Mayor Les Winkler, who had recently retired from Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance.
“Hohle said he knew Winkler as a professional with many contacts, including several on the Driving Hope board,” Driving Hope of Texas said. “He was a good choice for the project but an even better choice for executive director. Hohle calculated that anyone who worked in health care would understand the need for non-emergency medical transportation.”
Yet Winkler was not immediately sold on the role and kept the nonprofit organization out of mind until the week before taxes were due last April.
His account happened to be with a longtime Driving Hope of Texas board member.
“While they were to meet to discuss Winkler’s tax return, she had an additional agenda in mind,” the Driving Hope of Texas release said. “She proposed the radical idea of Les taking over as the executive director of Driving Hope of Texas.”
This time, his answer was “yes.”
“Keeping our vans safe, comfortable and functional is vital to our mission. After all the construction on (Interstate 14) these last few years, one can understand the dings and dents on a vehicle that travels that road multiple times a day,” Winkler, who wants to prioritize wheelchair-accessible vans, said.
“We want to make sure we keep our vans in tip-top shape. We aspire to do so with the comfort and confidence of our riders in mind.”
Driving Hope provides medium- and longer-length drives than many ride services provide, according to its website. There is a cost for the service, which tries to get sponsorships for patients who might not be able to afford it.