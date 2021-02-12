A Belton woman was arrested by Temple officers after she was spotted leaving an abandoned church with stolen items.
Chala C. Cope, 43, is charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and remained in the Bell County Jail Friday. Her bond is set at $40,000, jail records showed.
Cope was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 when officers responded to a burglary call in the 1100 block of South Main Street, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a female walking away from the church,” she said. “Cope had two door handles with hardware/keys, one deadbolt with hardware, one large C clamp and two strips of nail gun nails in her possession.”
Officers also found that Cope had a syringe with trace amounts of a clear liquid, which resulted in a presumed positive for methamphetamine, Arreguin said.
Vehicle burglary
Temple officers also responded to a burglary call in the 2100 block of West Avenue H at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
The victims told officers that a cordless drill and a welder were missing from two vehicles at the address.
Police determined there was not enough evidence for a criminal case to progress, Arreguin said.
Home burglary
Officers responded to a burglary call at 1:43 Feb. 2 at Canyon Creek Town Homes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive.
The victim told police that someone took a television and a PlayStation 3 game set. The case is active.
Criminal mischief
On. Feb. 3, officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint at a vacant house in the 700 block of South 24th Street.
The victim noticed broken windows, broken light bulbs and copper tubing was taken from a stove and central heating unit. The case is inactive, Arreguin said.