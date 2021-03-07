BELTON — As the state draws back coronavirus restrictions, officials at the Bell County Jail are making preparations to keep inmates safe.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said he is expecting county jails to receive instructions reverting restrictions back to pre-pandemic levels.
The drawing back of restrictions comes as Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott repealed the state’s mask mandate and restrictions on business capacity, both of which will take place Wednesday, after a press conference last Tuesday.
Buuck said the jail still needs to wait until it receives instructions from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards before making any changes.
“We are so full, it is a constant movement to make sure we have enough space for intake,” Buuck said. “Our message to the public from me is that the jail is functioning as normal anyway, and we are not restricting anything at the present time. If an agency arrests somebody, we are going to make sure we manage the population as it is given to us.”
Commissioner John Driver, the Commissioners Court’s sole Democrat, said that while the decision was up to the commission, in general he thought that reopening the state was coming too soon.
“It is too early to remove the restrictions, whether you are in jail, Pizza Hut or anywhere else,” Driver said.
In recent months Buuck said the jail has been good about keeping those incarcerated safe, either having no coronavirus cases or very few.
Buuck said as of last Wednesday the county jail had no inmates needing to be quarantined amongst its population.
To prevent infections the jail has been strictly following state standards, including checking the temperature of those entering the jail and using questionnaires.
For inmates, Buuck said the jail has made masks available, though they are unable to enforce mask wearing unless the inmate is quarantined. He said cleaning supplies have been provided to inmates, with cells and communal areas constantly being cleaned.
Buuck said if the jail needs to revert back to how it operated before the pandemic, it still will have protective equipment.
These measures still will be usable on common illnesses in the jail, from the coronavirus to meningitis and tuberculosis.
“I don’t want to ever say we are doing excellent, but we are doing very well as far as managing our population,” Buuck said. “We are open for business, like normal, but that can change at any minute. So far we have been holding our own.”
Buuck said a main concern would be visitation, though the jail has been using tablets to connect inmates to their visitors without physical contact.
The jail, Buuck said, is expecting the number of visitors to increase as the regulations are relaxed.
“We will have in-person classes resume, not just video classes, for the inmates and programs will pick up again,” Buuck said. “We will have instructors that come in from the outside, jail ministries will open up, just like pre-coronavirus operations.”
Buuck said he expects a technical memo from the commission sometime next week, and hopes it will allow for a gradual relaxing of regulations.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he is trying to find out how much the governor’s reversal of mask mandates would affect the jail outside of visitations.
Blackburn said it is certainly possible that if masks are not allowed in the jail, coronavirus cases could spread due to the close proximity of inmates and guards.
“We are trying to seek some clarification on that,” Blackburn said. “I don’t really know what the governor’s order means for face coverings outside the visitation area. The jail area is a confined area and is more susceptible to having infections.”