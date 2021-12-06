CAMERON — A Cameron man was indicted on felony charges by a grand jury Nov. 18 after police say he stabbed his brother over a pair of socks.
Hilton Douglas Knight, 38, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Milam County, at about 6:46 a.m. on Nov. 11, Cameron Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in an apartment complex on the 1500 block of North Central Avenue in Cameron.
“The reporting person, the mother of both the defendant and the victim, advised 911 that the defendant had a knife and that the victim was bleeding,” the affidavit said. “She can be heard saying, ‘Doug, you got to go to jail, baby.’”
Once at the scene, officers reportedly found Knight standing near the entrance of the apartment in a white shirt covered in blood and blood all throughout the kitchen.
As part of the investigation, officers interviewed a witness who told them the victim and Knight started arguing over a pair of socks. When the victim tried to walk away, Knight allegedly followed him to the couch and began hitting him, according to the affidavit.
“Witness then stated that (Knight) got up from the couch where they were fighting and retrieved a wooden handle knife from the kitchen counter,” the affidavit said. “He then returned to the victim, and the next thing the witness saw was the victim was bleeding from the head. The fight then transitioned into the kitchen, where the witness watched as the defendant chased down the victim, picked up a stainless-steel pan, and struck the victim on the head.”
The victim was interviewed by officers who, according to the affidavit, told them Knight allegedly stabbed him in the head and observed a 2-inch long wound on the top left of his head. The victim was treated for his injuries and was released.
Police retrieved a knife and pan as evidence and noted on the affidavit the blade was bent at the tip, indicating an impact.
Knight remains in custody at the Milam County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Other indictments
• Rae Ann Blintiff, 34, of Bryan, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• David Anthony Lockett, 42, of Rockdale, stalking, a third-degree felony.
• Christopher Andrew Lopes, 26, of Rockdale, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, both third-degree felonies.
• Andrea Stada Servantes, 43, of Bryan, evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, all third-degree felonies.
• Lisa Diann Wofford, 57, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Sabrina Michelle Stefek, 34, of Rockdale, theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and forgery, both state jail felonies.
• Marshall Brian Massie, 55, of Temple, theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
• John Michael Lewis, 57, of Cameron, theft less than $2,500 with prior convictions, a state jail felony.