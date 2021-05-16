It didn’t take long for little Mark Shelton to find his favorite toys at his favorite store — Uncle Lee’s.
“Through the wooden doors and straight ahead,” Shelton recalled this week. “I always went right to the models — the kind you assemble and paint. A bell would ring when you went through the door, and you would be staring straight at the model aisle.”
The model displays seemed to go on forever, he said.
“It seemed like an endless selection of model airplanes, ships, tanks and cars,” Shelton said “The shelves on the north side of the building were covered.”
Shelton’s childhood friend — Phillip Troy — could usually be found close by.
“They had cool motorized airplanes — some hanging from the ceiling,” Troy remembered. “The airplanes and the drag-racing slot cars were my favorites.”
About 50 years later — yeah, we’ll go with that — the two men are still friends, and their eyes still light up when discussing Uncle Lee’s Toy World, located in downtown Temple near the corner of Adams Avenue and First Street. The business later moved to 25th Street but retained much of its appeal to Temple youth.
“I loved that the store always smelled like bubble gum,” Sally Hartley said. “It was a wonderful store. They wrapped gifts in red and white striped paper and tied a piece of candy to it like a bow.”
“Yes!” Ann Blankenship Peterka agreed. “I knew if the gift I was getting was wrapped in red and white it came from Uncle Lee’s. It was a magical place.”
Cathy Weinblatt said the store was just about as close to heaven as a kid could get.
“My parents gave me a huge stuffed elephant from Uncle Lee’s when I was around 10,” she said. “I named him Sidney. I don’t know why.”
According to Gerry Wilder, Uncle Lee’s had a sign shaped like stacked blocks.
“I loved the dolls,” Wilder said. “Tiny Tears was my go-to doll. She cried real tears and wet her diaper.”
Uncle Lee’s was owned by Lawrence West Lee and his wife, Helen Green Lee. Both have since passed on, but their daughter Lindy and son Johnny also were involved in the business. Lindy remembers the toy store days fondly.
“I loved playing with the toys after hours,” Lindy said. “I remember picking out my own Christmas gifts without my parent’s knowledge.”
“I would select them, wrap them and place them under the tree,” she said with a smile.
Imagine her parents surprise when she unwrapped gifts they didn’t get for her.
So how did Uncle Lee’s get its start?
Lawrence and Helen were both from Temple, but the couple were living in Alice, Texas, where he was a manager at J.C. Penney Co. The couple became friends with a toy wholesaler at Lachman-Rose in San Antonio, Lindy said.
“My parents loved kids and had talked about opening a toy store,” Lindy said. “So they asked the wholesaler for a recommendation on where a good location would be. Low-and-behold, the man said ‘Temple.’ Of all places, he named the town where they were from.”
So after about a half dozen years in Alice, the family packed up and went home, and around 1955 they opened Uncle Lee’s.
Lindy said she began working at the store in third grade.
“I wrapped gifts until I graduated from Baylor in 1971,” she said. “And I worked a lot of weekends.”
“My parents loved the children and enjoyed watching them grow up,” she said. “It was a job for my parents to know they were participating in special days and occasions.”
Lindy fondly recalled tying a piece of candy or bubble gum to each present as a gift from the store to the child receiving the present.
While hundreds — maybe thousands — of different kinds of toys made their way through Uncle Lee’s, there are a few that stand out in her mind — the Barbie doll with the ponytail and black-and-white bathing suit, the original G.I. Joe, Hula Hoops and all of the original Cabbage Patch Kids.
Lindy said her father kept up with the latest toys by visiting wholesalers in San Antonio and Dallas.
“I would go with him to seasonal shows around Christmas and in the summer, and they would have the latest and most popular toys,” she said. “I particularly liked going to San Antonio to Lachman-Rose. They would serve a buffet and I would sit there and eat guacamole.”
When new toys arrived that he knew would be in demand, Uncle Lee often sat a few aside to offer his regulars.
“He knew local families would be wanting the toy but it would soon be hard to find,” Lindy said.
“Daddy enjoyed dealing with out-of-towners who called or came in searching for a particular toy,” she said. “They would always say: ‘I have been searching everywhere for this toy.’ He would grin and say: ‘You should have come to Uncle Lee’s first.”
The Lees rented their store space and were asked to leave when the property owner decided to sell the land to make room for a new bank. The new location was on 25th Street, and the new location opened with a bang, Lindy said.
“I remember one of the drawing prizes was a Surrey with fringes on top like from the show ‘Oklahoma,’” she said. “You peddled the Surrey to make it go.”
Uncle Lee’s closed following the death of Lawrence in 1974, but the store’s many patrons remember it fondly.
“My grandfather, Pop (Anton) would take me to Uncle Lee’s every Saturday and buy me a new toy,” said Ron Bravenec. “I loved that place!”