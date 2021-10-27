A Killeen man wanted on warrants was arrested after he allegedly tried to take the service weapon from an on-duty Harker Heights police officer while evading arrest.
Erick Anthony Scott, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony. He also faces multiple charges, including fraud, a second-degree felony, and Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and two charges assault that causes bodily injury to a family member and possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.
The incident occurred at about 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Harker Heights Police Department officers were called to a convenience store on the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard regarding a man attempting to cash a forged check, according to an arrest affidavit filed at the 426th Judicial District Court.
Scott was inside the store holding a check and arguing with the cashier when police arrived and asked him to step outside.
While interviewing Scott, officers discovered he had four active warrants and started arrest procedures.
Scott allegedly began to pull away from officers, and he was warned he would be Tasered if he continued to resist. Scott reportedly ran off, and officers attempted to use a Taser on him but were unsuccessful, the affidavit said.
“A Taser was deployed, but only one prong connected with suspect’s body,” the affidavit said. “As the suspect ran, he moved his backpack from the back to the front of his person and began fumbling inside the backpack as he ran. The suspect ran into the backyard (of a residence on the 100 block of East Bob White Lane) and was seen tripping and falling towards the ground.”
Scott fell in a poorly lot area as officers tried to arrest him.
The suspect slipped away from an officer, stood, threw his backpack onto the roof of a residence and then dove at the officer’s leg, the affidavit said.
“Suspect continued trying to fight (the officer) and (he) felt the suspect’s hand grasp (the officer’s) duty belt and firearm,” the affidavit said.
The officer said he felt the metal of the gun against his uniform as it was pulled from the holster.
“Fearing for his life, (the officer) began striking the head and face with (his fists), hands and flashlight,” the affidavit said. The officer “was able to break the suspect’s grasp of his duty weapon and the suspect pushed away from (him), jumped a fence, and continued to evading on foot.”
After recovering the backpack, officers found 17 credit cards, a debit card, prepaid cards, forged checks from different victims, two drug pipes, and a loaded handgun with a bullet on a chamber.
Scott remained in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $95,000.