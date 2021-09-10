A fallen Bell County sheriff’s deputy was honored by the state Friday.
Deputy John Rhoden — killed April 26, 2020, in Temple while attempting to deploy spike strips during an Interstate 35 pursuit — was among the 46 law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders honored with a 2021 Star of Texas Award Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the awards during a ceremony in Austin Friday.
“The Star of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” Abbott said at the ceremony. “I am proud to humbly recognize 46 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty. To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe.”
Some of the award recipients died in the line of duty, he said.
“You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe,” Abbott said.
The awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. The bill also designated Sept. 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.
Rhoden was a deputy in Bell County for 10 years. His parents, Mike and Erin Rhoden, attended the ceremony accompanied by group of deputies, Maj. T.J. Cruz said Friday.
Rhoden was killed while deploying tire-deflating sticks on I-35 during an ongoing pursuit when he was hit by a vehicle.
Jeff Buuck, deputy chief of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, previously said Rhoden’s death was a loss to the sheriff’s department.
“John Rhoden was obviously a tremendous servant and a tremendous loss to our department and it has been a very challenging year for all of us,” Buuck said in April. “…And we thank the Rhodens for allowing us to have John for the time that he was here.”
A portion of Loop 121 in Belton will be named for Rhoden after the governor signed a bill to rename part of the road in June. The portion of the road dedicated in honor of Rhoden is between Interstates 14 and 35, bordering the Bell County Expo Center and Justice Center complex.