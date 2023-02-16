The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding to a shots-fired call at 12:33 p.m. near the corner of South 21st Street and Avenue M.
Travis Science Academy lockout lifted after Temple Police respond to shots-fired call
- STAFF REPORT
