Temple City Manager Brynn Myers released a statement late Thursday in the wake of a Department of Public Safety admission that they did not direct the city of Temple to not comment about the shooting death of Michael Dean by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Dean and I understand the family and the community want and need to have information and answers to their questions,” Myers said. “The city wants the same thing.”
She noted she previously told the City Council and Temple residents that the Texas Rangers directed the city and Temple Police not to release any information while their investigation was ongoing. “That was what I understood the direction of the Rangers to be at the time,” Myers said.
However, Myers said on Thursday evening, “I was shown this quote from Sgt. Bryan Washko, public information officer for the Texas Rangers: ‘The Temple Police Department is not disclosing any information in regards to the open Texas Ranger investigation involving their officer, not at the request of the Texas Rangers, but at their own discretion not to jeopardize the ongoing open investigation.’”
Myers said based on this statement, at her request Temple Police “spoke to the Texas Rangers today and clarified the original direction given regarding the release of information. While the Texas Rangers did not explicitly prohibit the city from releasing facts related to the case, it was clear they preferred we follow standard procedures by not releasing information related to an investigation being conducted by an outside agency. Therefore, we will continue to defer to the Texas Rangers as the investigating agency.”
The Temple Police Department has been criticized for its handling of the case, which has drawn national attention and a march from city hall to the police station Dec. 11.
The Telegram reported earlier this week that after Texas Rangers returned the vehicle to Temple Police, part of Dean’s car was cleaned before it was returned to the family — despite requests that it be left untouched for outside forensic examination.
The Dean family and their attorney specifically told the police department to leave the car as it was when 28-year-old Dean was reportedly shot and killed Dec. 2 by DeCruz, Lee Merritt, the Dean family attorney, said.
This follows earlier comments about lack of information.
“I’ve never seen what I’ve seen in Temple, Texas, today,” Merritt said during a Dec. 11 march outside Temple City Hall. “I’ve taken on three homicide cases involving officer-involved shootings this week. I’ve never seen anything like no narrative whatsoever.
“That’s absurd and an offense to this community, and it should not be tolerated.”
Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin declined to talk about the vehicle cleaning until the Texas Rangers’ and internal investigations have concluded.
The criminal investigation process is currently underway, Myers said, “and I know the Texas Rangers are working hard to ensure a thorough investigation is completed as soon as possible. However, this process can take weeks or even months, as they wait for forensic test results. Upon completion of the Rangers’ investigation, the results will be presented to the Bell County grand jury for its review and consideration.
“Because the Temple Police Department is not conducting the investigation, they do not have many facts to disclose.”
She noted “disclosure of incomplete information often leads to speculation which can result in inaccurate conclusions among the public, including potential jurors. This can unfairly skew the public’s perception of the person who died or the officer who was involved. The public interest is best served when facts lead the way. That is why this case was turned over to an independent investigating agency in order to determine those facts.”
Temple City Council members discussed the need for a crisis management plan at Thursday’s Council meeting. The need for such a plan was a part of city master plan recommendations made in September.