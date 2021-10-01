BELTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy who was working traffic control at the Bell County Expo Center.
The incident occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night after the TLC concert.
The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the facility’s parking lot when he was hit by a white 2019-2020 Acura MDX SUV, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
The driver fled westbound toward Interstate 14, he said. The SUV had a damaged driver’s side mirror.
The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, Romer said.
Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the driver of the car. Please call 254-933-5840, text tips to 254-217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers 1-254-526-8477 with any information.