Early voting lines in Bell County continued to move quickly Thursday as the number of early voters so far this year surpassed the total number of early votes cast in the 2012 election.
The county exceeded the number of early votes seen in 2012 on Wednesday by 3,500 ballots — with 50,172 votes seen in 2012 and 53,672 seen on Wednesday. While the number of early voters in 2012 was lower, the county also had fewer registered voters — 163,948 then.
Bell County has 215,974 registered voters this year while it had 187,166 registered voters in 2016.
The county saw an additional 5,174 votes cast Thursday on the tenth day of early voting for a total of 58,846 voters casting a ballot during early voting this year. This means 27.25 percent of registered voters have cast a ballot so far in this election.
This year’s turnout is an increase of 3,855 voters compared to the 2016 election, which saw 4,704 voters on day 10 for a total of 54,991.
A total of 8,492 mail-in ballots sent in or handed in at the Belton Annex accounts for more than 14.4 percent of the total number of early votes.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said the county has been notifying residents who do send in their ballots if there are errors. He said the ballot board often meets on Saturdays to review the ballots and make sure the signatures match up and are present, sending notices back if needed.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Texas election officials may continue rejecting mail-in ballots without notifying voters until after the election if they decide the signature can’t be verified.
Dutton said if a ballot is missing a signature, “they can just come in and sign it, but if there is no match for a signature they would just come in and vote provisional.” The ballot board would see the provisional ballot and would not count the incorrect mail-in ballot.
Meanwhile, those looking to vote by mail will have until Friday to request their mail-in ballot, with Nov. 4 being the deadline for receiving ballots that must be postmarked by Election Day.
Voters in line at the Temple Annex Thursday continued to report short waits, with some getting through the line in about 20 minutes.
Temple resident Anita Guerra, 62, said she forced herself to vote early this year to avoid the crowded lines expected on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic.
Guerra said the general election this year is different for her because she is voting for a major party candidate in the general election after voting for Libertarians during the past three presidential elections. She said she plans to vote for Libertarian candidates in the other races as a protest against the two major parties and their increasingly partisan nature.
“I think the major parties are moving too far to their extremes, so I have chosen to vote Libertarian, which is more in line with my political views,” Guerra said.