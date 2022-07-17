KILLEEN — A fiery two-vehicle crash on Interstate 14 near Fort Hood’s main gate early Saturday morning killed three people, including a soldier, the Department of Public Safety said.
The 2 a.m. collision — involving a wrong-way driver — occurred in the westbound lane of I-14 and left one vehicle engulfed in flames, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said late Saturday afternoon.
Washko reported the crash involved a Fort Hood soldier, later identified by a Fort Hood spokeswoman as Sgt. Matthew Fernandez with the 36th Engineer Brigade.
1st Lt. Jan Juanites, the public affairs officer with Fernandez’s brigade, made an announcement about his death shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
The identities of the two other crash victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.
DPS is investigating the incident.