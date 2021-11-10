Thespian enthusiasts in Temple will have four opportunities to watch up-close the Temple Independent School District rendition of the play “Our Town” Thursday through Sunday.
“The audience will be on three sides of the actors, and they’re going to be on the stage,” Natasha Tolleson, TISD director of theater arts, said. “It’s going to be very intimate. It’s really the definitive American play. There are just chairs, two tables and two ladders in the show. It deals with life and how we need to be aware of how precious life is, how fleeting life is, and how we don’t stop and appreciate or really look at what’s happening around us.”
Junior Natalie Greenfield, 16, will play the character of Emily Webb. She has been acting from a young age but said she’s been more involved as she reached high school.
“I enjoy the working environment in Temple High School shows, as I feel it sets us all up for success, not only in theater but for life in general,” she said. “Other Temple High School productions that I have been involved in are ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Vintage Hitchcock,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Student Body’ and ‘Blithe Spirit.’”
Seventeen-year-old senior Collin Fowler will play Charles Webb, one of the main characters of the play. He said he wanted to make the most out of the drama program during his last year of school
“I don’t have many opportunities left to be on stage with everyone else so I didn’t want to miss this chance,” he said. “I was on set crew for our last show, but because this play has a lot more characters, I knew I’d have a higher chance of getting cast, and I thought I could fit the roles in this show better than our last one.”
Greenfield said she hopes her acting helps people appreciate life more.
“‘Our Town’ is a very powerful story that affects all of us, and working on this show has only further ingrained its meaning into my mind,” she said. “It has been a very valuable and rewarding experience to be able to work on this show, and I hope that everyone will leave the show holding their loved ones just a little bit tighter every day.”
Music for the play will be performed live by the THS Orchestra, and quite a few students from high school grade levels will be in the play.
“We have about 35-40 kids on the show,” Tolleson said. “This is our big straight play for the year. It’s a beautiful play. It’s beautifully written. It’s beautifully acted. The orchestra plays beautiful music. It’s a very good theatrical experience.”
Due to the limited seating, 160 tickets are available for each performance. Show times are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The play will be at THS Auditorium.