Stressed trees

 Courtesy

It was a hot sunny day in Belton late last month when a massive tree limb came crashing down in the Bankhead family’s backyard. There were no thunderstorms or high winds, the limb just broke off and took out a duck enclosure built in the shade of the mighty oak.