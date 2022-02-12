For the Temple City Council, deciding on the name for its new soccer complex at Crossroads Park was clear as day.
Multiple community members came out to the Monday morning meeting in support of naming the complex after Peter den Harder. Members of the Council, several of whom had worked with den Harder in the past, unanimously approved the dedication.
The dedication of the soccer fields was requested by den Harder’s widow, Cora den Harder, in September 2020 following her husband’s death from COVID-19 in July of that year.
“On the east side, we have Korompai fields and it would be my honor to have Peter den Harder fields on the west side,” Cora den Harder said.
Local resident John Farwell spoke in favor of the complex’s naming at the Council meeting Monday.
“This is not a hard decision,” Farwell told the Council. “You have that paper in front of you, that resume for Peter. That is the easiest decision the City Council would ever consider or will ever make.”
Since moving to the area in 1980 from his home in the Netherlands due to work, Peter den Harder helped grow the local soccer scene.
Den Harder was one of the founding members of the Centex Storm Soccer Club. He also worked with Dr. Ference Korompai, another big name in the local soccer scene, to promote soccer at the local schools.
One way den Harder helped the local community was by being a referee, a job he did for 40 years. He also was a U.S. Soccer Federation-certified referee instructor and trained referees around Central Texas and the state.
Korompai said den Harder was very important to the local soccer scene and worked hard to nurture it.
“He participated in every aspect of (soccer locally), and, many times, multiple aspects simultaneously,” Korompai said. “He organized, coached, administered, refereed, educated referees and did everything except mowing the fields. I think that there is no other person for the fields to be named after.”
Kevin Beavers, parks and recreation director for Temple, said den Harder helped the city early on by building many soccer goals for city fields.
“Believe it or not, a long time ago the dollars for parks and recreation were more stretched,” Beavers said. “The city of Temple would buy the actual raw materials and he said, ‘You give it to me and I will go weld it up and build it for you.’ It was a great partnership that saved the city a lot of money.”
Beavers said city staff would start working on the design of a sign to recognize den Harder at the complex once the measure was passed.
The city’s parks and recreation department plans on holding an unveiling ceremony of the sign once it is completed, though no date is set.