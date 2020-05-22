BELTON — A Fort Hood soldier was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault that stemmed from a planned meeting with a woman at the Belton Dam, police said.
Matthew David Conner, 21, was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held in lieu of $85,000 bond.
A March 3 sexual assault was reported to the Belton Police Department by an 18-year-old female who was in a relationship with Conner, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim was asleep in a vehicle and woke up to the sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
In a SnapChat conversation with the victim the day after the alleged sexual assault, the victim confronted Conner about what he did without her permission. He admitted her messed up and apologized to her, according to the affidavit.
The Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division investigated and an arrest warrant was issued after he allegedly admitted to an police investigator details of the incident, the affidavit said.
Fort Hood Military Police transferred Conner to Belton Police officers, Griffin said.